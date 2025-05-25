Flying Coach crashes in Kohat, 9 injured

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A devastating accident occurred near Bona Sharif area of Kohat on Sunday when a flying coach heading from Peshawar to Tal crashed, leaving 9 people seriously injured.

The injured include 2 women and 1 girl.

Rescue 1122's medical team responded promptly to the emergency, providing first aid to the injured and shifting them to DHQ Hospital Kohat.

A total of 10 rescue staff, including 3 rescue ambulances, participated in the operation.

APP/azq/378