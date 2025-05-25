Pakistan’s Military And Diplomatic Strength Recognized Globally: Musadik Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Malik, on Sunday said that Pakistan’s strong military response and effective diplomatic engagement following India’s baseless allegations have gained worldwide recognition.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that India tried to mislead the world through false claims, but Pakistan’s military shattered that illusion with a decisive response.
He said that after the conflict,Pakistan successfully highlighted Indian aggression on the global stage.
Not only friend countries, but the entire international community acknowledged Pakistan’s position, he added.
He said Pakistan will build on this diplomatic success to strengthen ties with friendly countries.
Pakistan has displayed not just its military strength but also with its technological capabilities to the world, he added.
This expertise, he said, will now be used to support Pakistan’s economic development through commercial ventures.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..
Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts should devise roadmap to double farm productivity: Rana Sanaullah40 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s military and diplomatic strength recognized globally: Musadik Malik43 seconds ago
-
Flying Coach crashes in Kohat, 9 injured31 minutes ago
-
President appreciates security forces for killing Khawarij31 minutes ago
-
SP City Kohat reviews Public Liaison Committee's efforts41 minutes ago
-
Engine oil with Rs140 million looted from truck on M9 Motorway41 minutes ago
-
HC attends swearing in ceremony of PM Wong, his cabinet41 minutes ago
-
Police conducts flag march to maintain law & order situation51 minutes ago
-
Adiala flyover to be opened before Eid ul Azha51 minutes ago
-
Pakistani, Irish envoys discuss regional, global situation1 hour ago
-
Security Force killed nine Indian Sponsored Khwarij in three separate engagements1 hour ago
-
Azma grieved at death of PTV Lahore GM's father1 hour ago