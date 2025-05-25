Open Menu

Pakistan’s Military And Diplomatic Strength Recognized Globally: Musadik Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan’s military and diplomatic strength recognized globally: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Malik, on Sunday said that Pakistan’s strong military response and effective diplomatic engagement following India’s baseless allegations have gained worldwide recognition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that India tried to mislead the world through false claims, but Pakistan’s military shattered that illusion with a decisive response.

He said that after the conflict,Pakistan successfully highlighted Indian aggression on the global stage.

Not only friend countries, but the entire international community acknowledged Pakistan’s position, he added.

He said Pakistan will build on this diplomatic success to strengthen ties with friendly countries.

Pakistan has displayed not just its military strength but also with its technological capabilities to the world, he added.

This expertise, he said, will now be used to support Pakistan’s economic development through commercial ventures.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway again ..

PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars

39 minutes ago
 Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championshi ..

Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain

40 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Mala ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Fem ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award

1 hour ago
 ICCROM launches second phase of online training co ..

ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi a ..

On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..

2 hours ago
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

2 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

3 hours ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan