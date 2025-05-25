Pakistan’s military and diplomatic strength recognized globally: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Malik, on Sunday said that Pakistan’s strong military response and effective diplomatic engagement following India’s baseless allegations have gained worldwide recognition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that India tried to mislead the world through false claims, but Pakistan’s military shattered that illusion with a decisive response.

He said that after the conflict,Pakistan successfully highlighted Indian aggression on the global stage.

Not only friend countries, but the entire international community acknowledged Pakistan’s position, he added.

He said Pakistan will build on this diplomatic success to strengthen ties with friendly countries.

Pakistan has displayed not just its military strength but also with its technological capabilities to the world, he added.

This expertise, he said, will now be used to support Pakistan’s economic development through commercial ventures.