Experts should devise roadmap to double farm productivity: Rana Sanaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that agricultural experts should devise a roadmap, technologies and strategy to double the per acre agricultural productivity.

He was addressing the agriculturists and educationists as the chief guest on welcome reception at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) held in honor of newly appointed Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan at Iqbal Auditorium UAF. The event was arranged by Academic Staff Association and Staff Club.

Rana Sanaullah said that per acre productivity of the country was low compared to the rest of the world. He said that the country was blessed with fertile land and minds. We have to use the resources to raise the productivity for ensuring food security.

Talking about defense, he lauded the services and sacrifices of the armed forces to foil nefarious designs of the enemy. He said the armed forces are proud of our country who are safeguarding the country with all-out efforts and sacrifices and proven it as one of the best of world armies.

He also praised the media and government to presenting our case in effective way across the world.

Talking about education, he said that with the quality education and skilled manpower, we can progress with a large pace.

He also praised the services of Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan for the agricultural and educational uplift and hoped that under his role as Chairman PHEC, the education sector will flourish rapidly.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that we cannot determine performances of the universities under one yardstick. There are difference types of the universities such as agriculture, medical, engineering, general, etc. and they were performing under different spheres.

He said that there was a need to bring reforms in higher education sector. The universities should come up with solutions of local problems.

He said that issue of human behaviors, professional and skill manpower must be addressed in the educational institutions.

He said that private sector has to also play an important role in producing the skilled manpower as missionary profession for payback to the society.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that during the tenure of Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the university witnessed massive progress. Now it is the 34th best university in agriculture and forestry as per QS ranking.

He said that during his tenure, the enrolment has increased to 35,000 from 7000, degree program from 50 to 180, female enrolment from 25 percent to 52 percent, infrastructure doubled, five sub-campuses, massive faculty development programs, internationalization, center for Advanced Studies, D8 center, Confucius Institute, Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Seed center, hostels, sport complex, women complex and many more established.