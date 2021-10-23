HRCP Chairperson condoled over demise of Muhammad Zaman Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Hina Jilani Friday condoled over the demise of Muhammad Zaman Khan, a senior member of the organization's present governing council, who passed away in Faisalabad.

A staunch human rights defender since his days as a student leader, Khan was also a trade unionist, political worker and intellectual, she said in a statement issued here.

She said his commitment to labour rights led him to a long association with the Mazdoor Kissan Party, during which he chronicled the labour movement and many of its leaders with characteristic flair.

Khan's political activism led him to fines as well as imprisonment during Pakistan's martial law regime, although this did not deter him from his commitment to the ideal of a progressive, secular Pakistan free of class prejudice, the HRCP chairperson said.

She added that he was a founding member of HRCP and was elected to its first council. Subsequently, he served the commission for almost two decades, heading its Complaints Cell and helping survivors of human rights violations access legal and protective services.

He was also a prolific writer and journalist, having served as bureau chief at both The Muslim and Frontier Post, and written on subjects as varied as the abolition of the death penalty to Punjabi folklore and literature, Hina Jilani said.

She said Zaman Khan will be missed by his colleagues and friends at HRCP and in progressive circles across South Asia.

