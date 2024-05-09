Killing laborers is open terrorism: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, in strong terms, condemned the killing of the laborers in Gwadar, calling it “open terrorism”.

In a statement issued here on Thursday the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to their families and vowed to chase the terrorists and their facilitators.

“We will chase after the perpetrators of Gwadar shooting,” Sarfaraz Bugti said, adding that there is no soft corner for the terrorists and their facilitators.

Expressing government firm resolve to bring the miscreants to task, he stressed all possible resources will be utilized to comb down the terrorists.

Government is well aware of the threat of terrorism, as the writ of the state would be enforced in any case.

“The families of martyrs will not be abandoned; the CM said adding that every single drop of the blood of Pakistanis will be accounted for.

He also expressed condolence with the bereaved families, vowing to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

