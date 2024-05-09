Open Menu

Killing Laborers Is Open Terrorism: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Killing laborers is open terrorism: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, in strong terms, condemned the killing of the laborers in Gwadar, calling it “open terrorism”.

In a statement issued here on Thursday the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to their families and vowed to chase the terrorists and their facilitators.

“We will chase after the perpetrators of Gwadar shooting,” Sarfaraz Bugti said, adding that there is no soft corner for the terrorists and their facilitators.

Expressing government firm resolve to bring the miscreants to task, he stressed all possible resources will be utilized to comb down the terrorists.

Government is well aware of the threat of terrorism, as the writ of the state would be enforced in any case.

“The families of martyrs will not be abandoned; the CM said adding that every single drop of the blood of Pakistanis will be accounted for.

He also expressed condolence with the bereaved families, vowing to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Gwadar Sarfraz Ahmed All Government Blood

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

3 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

4 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

4 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

6 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

18 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan