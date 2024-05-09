Open Menu

DSO Haripur Assures Utilizing All Resources For Development Of Sports

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) District Sports Officer (DSO) Haripur Muhammad Tauseef has reaffirmed the commitment of utilizing all available resources for the advancement of sports in the region. He stressed the involvement of all stakeholders in fostering sports activities.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of district Football Association members here Thursday.

Tauseef highlighted the pivotal role of promoting healthy endeavors in uplifting the spirits of the youth and fostering positive societal contributions. He shared updates on various ongoing schemes aimed at bolstering sports infrastructure and opportunities within the district.

President of Haripur Football Association Malik Faisal Iqbal Khan, renowned footballers Abid Jameel, Chaudhry Amjad Shahzad Advocate were present in the meeting.

District Sports Officer extended congratulations to the newly appointed officials of the Football Association, assuring them of the Sports Department's full cooperation in their endeavors. He also announced plans for the imminent organization of a football championship, promising equal participation opportunities for all players.

