HRCP's Awareness Campaign Aims To Recognize Right To Health By Every Segment Of Society

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM

HRCP's awareness campaign aims to recognize right to health by every segment of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has started an awareness campaign aiming to recognize the right to health as a fundamental right accorded to everyone in the constitution without discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, gender identity, age, ability, sexual orientation or class.

The HRCP in its 'people's manifesto' has demanded of the state and key players in the health sector to at least 10 percent of the budget be allocated, particularly in provincial budgets, to healthcare, strengthening workforce capacity and infrastructure of health care.

HRCP's demanded to take a holistically approach to healthcare as physical, mental and social wellbeing as prerequisite for people's living in a country.

"Prioritize healthcare in local, provincial and national policymaking, instead of leaving it subject to political, economic, social and environmental variables, HRCP further added.

"Make healthcare freely accessible, or at least affordable, for all. Healthcare must be accessible by vulnerable groups and those in remote areas of the country", the HRCP demands.

To conclude the HRCP added that there is dire need to promote preventive measures, address misconceptions, and foster a culture of wellbeing through education and mass awareness campaigns.

