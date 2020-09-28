HRCW provides counseling to women victimized by family members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Human Rights Center for Women (HRCW) was providing counseling facilities to the women tortured by their family members for getting their due rights.

Addressing an awareness seminar here Monday, HRCW Manager Kanwal Shehzadi said that the victim women were provided temporary residence facilities and free medical aid by the center.She added that HRCW was also providing counseling facilities to such women besides free of cost legal prosecution.

She said that effective measures were being taken to control domestic violence in the society.

She said that violence on women creates individual and collective problems, negative impacts on children health and other social issues.

She urged women to make them strong and contact with the Human Rights Center for Women in case of domestic violence.

On the occasion, pamphlets and other written material was also distributed among the women for their safety against domestic violence.

Social Welfare Officer Sanam Zahra and others also addressed the seminar.