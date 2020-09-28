UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HRCW Provides Counseling To Women Victimized By Family Members

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

HRCW provides counseling to women victimized by family members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Human Rights Center for Women (HRCW) was providing counseling facilities to the women tortured by their family members for getting their due rights.

Addressing an awareness seminar here Monday, HRCW Manager Kanwal Shehzadi said that the victim women were provided temporary residence facilities and free medical aid by the center.She added that HRCW was also providing counseling facilities to such women besides free of cost legal prosecution.

She said that effective measures were being taken to control domestic violence in the society.

She said that violence on women creates individual and collective problems, negative impacts on children health and other social issues.

She urged women to make them strong and contact with the Human Rights Center for Women in case of domestic violence.

On the occasion, pamphlets and other written material was also distributed among the women for their safety against domestic violence.

Social Welfare Officer Sanam Zahra and others also addressed the seminar.

Related Topics

Women Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif arrested after LHC rejected interim ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan wants intra-Afghan dialogue's success for ..

2 minutes ago

566 new Coronavirus cases reported; nine deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

CTP gear up operation against professional beggars ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel Warns Party Presidium Germany May Come to H ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.