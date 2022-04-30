UrduPoint.com

Huge Fire Erupted At Taru Oil Depot In Nowshera, 20 Tankers Engulfed In Blaze

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Huge fire erupted at Taru oil depot in Nowshera, 20 tankers engulfed in blaze

Huge fire erupted at Taru oil depot in Nowshera district on Saturday evening, reports Rescue 1122 authorities who are struggling to douse the blaze emitting sever black smoke darkening sky in vast area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Huge fire erupted at Taru oil depot in Nowshera district on Saturday evening, reports Rescue 1122 authorities who are struggling to douse the blaze emitting sever black smoke darkening sky in vast area.

On realizing severity of the fire, Rescue Nowshera center also sought help from Mardan and Charsadda districts which sent their teams for taking part in extinguishing of fire.

The fire fighters have started their operation from different angles and are busy in accomplishment of the task, adds Rescue report.

According to initial reports there are about 150 oil tankers parked in Taru Oil Depot while a number of them are taken out of the premises.

The blaze has so far engulfed around 20 oil tankers, the Rescue statement added.

