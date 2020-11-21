UrduPoint.com
Huge Gathering For TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi' Funeral At Minar-i-Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 hours ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:29 PM

Hundreds and thousands of people have gathered at Minar-i-Pakistan to offer Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Hundreds and thousands of people offered funeral prayer of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi on Saturday.

This is being called “an historic” Namaz-e-Janaza in Lahore's history as greater Iqbal park, the roads leading to it and the adjoining areas were filled with the people.

"There was sea of people everywhere who had come there to offer funeral prayer," said Hafiz Muhammad Siddiqui, a resident of Green Town.

The scholars did speeches and shed light over his life and struggle for Islam and Pakistan.

His funeral prayer was due on Friday afternoon but was delayed due to his supporters and fans from across the country and abroad who would not have reached there timely if it had been offered as per scheduled. Therefore, the funeral prayer was delayed till Saturday (today).

Earlier, his body was shifted through an ambulance as his family refused Punjab government's offer of helicopter.

TLP Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi died on Thursday night after short-illness.

He was 54 years old.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and people from different walks of life expressed grief over death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

According to the workers, Allama Rizvi fell ill few days ago but he took part in protest against blasphemous caricatures in France.

The rain hit the protesters while Allama Rizvi stayed among them despite his illness.

“Rain continues to pour in on him while he was already ill which caused him fever,” said a worker, with tears in his eyes.

The protest, he said, ended after the government accepted TLP’s demand to end diplomatic ties with France. After successful protest, Allama Rizvi returned to Lahore along with his fans and supporters and his fever got more severe.

On Thursday night, the condition of Allama Rizvi deteriorated after which he was taken to Shayed Zayed Hospital but he took last breath while on his way to hospital.

Hundreds and thousands of his followers from the country, especially the people of Barailvi school of thought are heart-broken and aggrieved over his death.

Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi who was born in Pindigheb in 1966 devoted his whole to islam and established Tehreek-e-Labbaik with Pir Afzal Qadri with a aim to introduce Islamic way of governance.

He always stood there whenever anything happened against Islam and honor of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

On many critical occasions, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi was seen alone raising voice for Islam, honor and finality in Prophethood of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

