Huge Quantity Of Fake Medicines Seized, Four Alleged Outlaws Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Huge quantity of fake medicines seized, four alleged outlaws held

District administration claimed to have seized huge quantity of fake and sub-standard medicines worth millions of rupees and also arrested four alleged outlaws during a raid at a house in Qasim Bela here Saturday

According to the official sources, the raid was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif and the raiding team seized huge quantity of fake medicines. The team also managed to arrest four alleged outlaws including a woman.

A case was registered against the alleged outlaws following application by CEO Health Dr Faisal Qaisarani and Drug Inspector Muhammad Usman. The alleged outlaws including Rana Ahmed and Wahaj Shah were installing fake labels on different medicines. The outlaws used to sell medicines across south Punjab, said Muhammad Saif. The samples of medicines were also sent for lab tests. The additional commissioner stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with lives of the people.

