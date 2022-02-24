UrduPoint.com

Humayun Saeed Praises Shani Arshad And Ali Azmat's 'Haq Allah'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Humayun Saeed praises Shani Arshad and Ali Azmat's 'Haq Allah'

Humayun Saeed, famed Pakistani actor and producer, praised Shani Arshad and Ali Azmat for reviving Pakistani music industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Humayun Saeed, famed Pakistani actor and producer, praised Shani Arshad and Ali Azmat for reviving Pakistani music industry.

The 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' star and owner of Six Sigma Productions, took to twitter and wrote, "Great track by Shani Arshad and Ali Azmat! First Tu Jhoom, then Pasoori and now Haq Allah, lovely to see music scene in Pakistan returning to its former glory." Humayun Saeed went on to praise efforts of involved brands.

"Must appreciate efforts of all the brands involved in supporting artists & their craft" he ended the note with Kashmir Beats 'Haq Allah' song's YouTube link.

After million views for the debut season, Kashmir beats back with a bang, with bigger stars. Kashmir Beats made a name for itself. Leaving us to stream songs by our favorite TV-Stars and enjoy them throughout the year.

The first song of the 'Kashmir Beats' season 2 'Haq Allah' left us spellbound. The vocal powerhouse Ali Azmat and Shani Arshad's powerful composition and mystical voices took audience to the spiritual journey.

