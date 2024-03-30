Open Menu

Husband Allegedly Shoots Wife In Havelian

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Husband allegedly shoots wife in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) In a tragic incident, a domestic dispute on Saturday turned violent in the village of Langrial, an area of Nara Police Station Tehsil Havelian, where a husband allegedly shot his wife and managed to escape from the crime scene.

According to the Nara police sources, Javed son of Aurangzeb allegedly shot his wife Rabia Bibi on a domestic dispute and fled away successfully after committing the crime.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nara police station Haroon Khan, accompanied by a team of officers, responded to the scene collected evidences and shifted the dead body to the Type-D Hospital Havelian for postmortem.

After registration of FIR, the Nara police formed a team to probe the incident and arrest the accused.

