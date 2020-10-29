UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICAP Declares Results Of AFC, Writing Skills Test

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:09 PM

ICAP declares results of AFC, writing skills test

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan declared the results of assessment of fundamental competencies examination and writing skills test-Autumn 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan declared the results of assessment of fundamental competencies examination and writing skills test-Autumn 2020.

For AFC 3459 examinees were declared passed and 501 declared passed in writing skills test whereas in AFC 586 examinees obtained permanent credit in three subjects, 596 examinees in two subjects and 507 examinees in one subject, said ICAP news release on Thursday.

ICAP has also awarded merit certificates for outstanding performances in the following subjects of AFC Examination.

Related Topics

Pakistan 2020 Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terror attack in ..

11 minutes ago

Eid Milad-un-Nabi -arrangements finalizes in Larka ..

55 seconds ago

EU's Michel Says Hoping for Progress in UK Talks i ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrests murderer

57 seconds ago

Mnatsakanyan to Meet With OSCE Minsk Group for Kar ..

1 minute ago

Hackers Steal $2.3Mln From Republican Party in Wis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.