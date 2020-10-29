ICAP declares results of AFC, writing skills test

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan declared the results of assessment of fundamental competencies examination and writing skills test-Autumn 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan declared the results of assessment of fundamental competencies examination and writing skills test-Autumn 2020.

For AFC 3459 examinees were declared passed and 501 declared passed in writing skills test whereas in AFC 586 examinees obtained permanent credit in three subjects, 596 examinees in two subjects and 507 examinees in one subject, said ICAP news release on Thursday.

ICAP has also awarded merit certificates for outstanding performances in the following subjects of AFC Examination.