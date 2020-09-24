ICCBS-Karachi University, NDMA-Islamabad ink MoU to work jointly in case of disasters

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Islamabad, to support research, development, knowledge exchange, and training in natural and human-induced disasters in the country.

The spokesman of the ICCBS-University of Karachi on Thursday said that the MoU was signed in a meeting held at the Prime Minister House, Islamabad in presence of NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal.

Director of the ICCBS Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary signed the agreement in the meeting.

As per the agreement, both institutions intend to collaborate and put in joint efforts towards building and strengthening the research, knowledge exchange and training capacity of the Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Center (IHITC) of NDMA. NDMA will facilitate vaccine trials related to COVID-19 or any other infectious diseases approved under the trials approving authorities.

According to the MoU, ICCBS will build R&D and training capacity at the IHITC to increase the capacity in all aspects of natural and human-induced disasters.

On the occasion, Prof.

Iqbal Choudhary said that ICCBS at the University of Karachi was an academic research and teaching institution, which was recognized as a world leader in the training of scholars, and for research in frontier fields of chemical and biological sciences.

He said that ICCBS was the only institution in Pakistan that was not only certified by ISO but it also became the 'UNESCO Centre for Excellence Category-2 Institute'.

Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said, "NDMA has been working for enhancing resilience and preparedness in Pakistan and leading policy and coordination for combating natural and human-induced disasters in Pakistan."NDMA manages the whole Disaster Management Cycle (DMC) which includes preparedness, mitigation, risk reduction, relief, and rehabilitation, he said, adding that a National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) is prepared and is followed for making better preparedness, mitigation, and response in case of disasters.

According to details, this MoU shall commence upon signing by the last party and shall continue for a period of three years with the possibility of extension by a mutual agreement under the same terms and conditions. This MoU maybe terminated by any party by giving the other party 30 days prior notice in writing.