UrduPoint.com

Iconic Actor 'Jamshed Ansari' Remembered On His 17th Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Iconic actor 'Jamshed Ansari' remembered on his 17th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Fans of famous comedy actor of television, radio and film 'Jamshed Ansari' observed his 17th death anniversary on Wednesday across the country and paid homages through social media platforms for his unforgettable lifetime services in entertainment industry.

His famous television plays include 'Uncle Urfi', 'An-Kahi', 'Tanhaayan', 'Half Plate', 'Jharokay', 'Zair Zabar Paish', and 'Ghora Ghaas Khaata Hai'.

Jamshed Ansari was born in Saharanpur, India on December 31, 1942. At the age of six he migrated to Pakistan along with his family members in 1948. Jamshed received Bachelors of Arts degree in 1964.

In a career spanning over 40 years, he has to his credit over 200 tv dramas, three films and many radio and stage plays, electronic channels reported.

Jamshed Ansari played the memorable role of 'Safdar' in the longest run Pakistani Radio programme 'Hamid Mian Kay Haan'. Listening the programme became the second habit of the Pakistani people for more than four decades.

The same year he left for London and lived there for four years. In London, Jamshed successfully completed television production courses and worked in stage shows and also for BBC.

Jamshed Ansari returned from England in 1968. In Pakistan, his first stab at acting was in the Lahore television play, 'Jharokay', which was produced and telecast in 1968.

Jamshed's first television play from Karachi television was 'Ghora ghaas khata hai', written by Agha Nasir.

Jamshed's love for acting not only took him irresistibly to the stage and television, but to radio as well. He contributed to numerous radio programmes.

Jamshed earned fifty-five national and two international awards in his forty-one-year show business career. Prominent among those were 'Quaid-i-Azam Award' and 'Graduate Award'.

He breathed his last on August 24, 2005 after suffering from brain tumor.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Business Social Media London Saharanpur Nasir Same Jamshed August December Family TV From Industry Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

12 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

12 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.