ICP and INL sign MOU to strengthen mutual collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) and the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section (INL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation for bolstering the operational capabilities of the police force.

The MOU was signed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, and the Director of INL at the Central Police Office in Islamabad. Senior police officers from Islamabad Capital Police and officials from INL were also present at the signing ceremony.

Under this MoU, INL will provide extensive support to enhance the operational capacities of the Islamabad Capital Police. Additionally, INL commits to assisting the Islamabad Capital Police in resolving any technical issues that may arise during operations.

Prior to this collaboration, INL had organized various courses to enhance the skills of the wireless staff of the Islamabad Capital Police.

Technical assistance was also provided to further improve the communication systems of the Islamabad police.