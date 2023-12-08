Open Menu

ICP And INL Sign MOU To Strengthen Mutual Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 06:12 PM

ICP and INL sign MOU to strengthen mutual collaboration

Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) and the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section (INL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation for bolstering the operational capabilities of the police force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) and the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section (INL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation for bolstering the operational capabilities of the police force.

The MOU was signed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, and the Director of INL at the Central Police Office in Islamabad. Senior police officers from Islamabad Capital Police and officials from INL were also present at the signing ceremony.

Under this MoU, INL will provide extensive support to enhance the operational capacities of the Islamabad Capital Police. Additionally, INL commits to assisting the Islamabad Capital Police in resolving any technical issues that may arise during operations.

Prior to this collaboration, INL had organized various courses to enhance the skills of the wireless staff of the Islamabad Capital Police.

Technical assistance was also provided to further improve the communication systems of the Islamabad police.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir May From

Recent Stories

Dr. Amjad urges unique thinking to address economi ..

Dr. Amjad urges unique thinking to address economic challenges

8 seconds ago
 LCCI wants Traffic Police Desks set up at universi ..

LCCI wants Traffic Police Desks set up at universities, colleges

10 seconds ago
 Atish Tank Club, Ideal Chitral and Popo Football C ..

Atish Tank Club, Ideal Chitral and Popo Football Club secure wins

11 seconds ago
 Zeeshan helps Pakistan start with a win at ACC U19 ..

Zeeshan helps Pakistan start with a win at ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

13 seconds ago
 Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

11 minutes ago
 10 registered workers selected for Hajj at PESSI o ..

10 registered workers selected for Hajj at PESSI office

11 minutes ago
PFA discards 2,000 litres adulterated milk

PFA discards 2,000 litres adulterated milk

11 minutes ago
 PSCA reunites four kids with their families

PSCA reunites four kids with their families

11 minutes ago
 Workshop on "Role of Microbes in Everyday Life" he ..

Workshop on "Role of Microbes in Everyday Life" held

11 minutes ago
 Proposals to conserve five monuments including two ..

Proposals to conserve five monuments including two historical forts sent to Punj ..

22 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar meets delegation from world's leading in ..

Ishaq Dar meets delegation from world's leading investment institutions

23 minutes ago
 Israeli forces kill 6 Palestinians in West Bank ra ..

Israeli forces kill 6 Palestinians in West Bank raid: ministry

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan