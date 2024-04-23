ICT Admin Hosts Three-day Book Fair To Encourage Reading
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Director General of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Flt.Lt. (retd) Asim Ayub on Tuesday kicked off a vibrant three-day book fair at the Islamabad Public Library, aiming to boost interest in reading and bring together book lovers from across the city.
The opening ceremony was featured a lively literary walk led by Muhammad Aqib Daniyal, President of The Pakistan Ideological Civilization, setting the stage for a day filled with book-related activities, said the Spokesman of Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim here.
Following the walk, DG Asim Ayub, accompanied by Muhammad Arshad, Director General of the Library Department, have visited the various book stalls, engaging with visitors and providing guidance to the library staff.
During his address, DG Asim Ayub commended the Library Department's efforts to promote reading and encouraged them to continue creating a welcoming environment for library visitors. He assured attendees that the administration would support the Library Department in providing the best possible facilities for readers.
Beyond the book fair, DG Asim Ayub and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) planted a sapling as part of
a tree-planting initiative, signaling the event's broader commitment to community and environmental responsibility.
The book fair has also included a seminar titled "Read Your Way," where guest speakers and the event's distinguished guests shared their thoughts on the importance of reading. The seminar concluded with a ceremony where shields and certificates were presented by DG Muhammad Arshad, recognizing contributors to the event.
Throughout the three-day event, additional seminars are scheduled, with notable academicians and literary figures invited to share their insights.
The book fair served as a unique opportunity for Islamabad's readers to connect, explore new books, and take part in community activities that promote both literature and sustainability, the spokesman added.
