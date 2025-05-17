ICT police dismiss two officers over links with drug peddler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police dismissed two personnel from service over proven links with a notorious drug peddlers and criminal.

An official told APP on Saturday that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq terminated the services of Assistant Sub-Inspector Azhar Mehmood and Constable Khalid Mehmood after both were found to have maintained contact with a drug dealer, Amir alias Amri, who is also a suspect in the Ishtiaq Abbasi murder case.

He said the departmental inquiry revealed that the dismissed officials had been in regular telephonic contact with the suspect, compromising the integrity of the investigation.

Based on the findings, strict departmental punishment was awarded, resulting in their dismissal from service.

DIG Jawad Tariq reiterated that individuals misusing their powers and bringing disrepute to the police force have no place in the department. He warned that stern actions would continue against corruption, poor performance, and failure in protecting public safety.

DIG had directed all officers to tighten their belts and perform their duties with utmost honesty and dedication, emphasizing that internal accountability was essential to maintaining public trust.

