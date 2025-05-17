- Home
AJK President Barrister Sultan Stress For Tripartite Talks By Including Kashmiri Leadership
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The President of Azad Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has stressed the need for holding tripartite talks involving all stakeholders particularly Kashmiri representatives who happen to be the principle party to the dispute.
He said while he was addressing a reception ceremony hosted in his honor by Finance Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq at his residence in Sehansa here on Saturday today.
The president said that existing volatile situation in the region demands that it was high time that the international community should move forward to play its role to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute that has been the root cause of tension in the region.
Welcoming the US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer, Barrister Sultan said, Kashmiris have wholeheartedly welcomed the offer, and saying that the president Trump's mediation offer has once again brought global limelight on the Kashmir issue besides shattering India’s narrative on Kashmir.
The president showered praise on Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force for delivering a hard hitting response to India’s war aggression under Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
"The nation is proud of its brave forces, who fought valiantly and shattered the myth of Indian supremacy in conventional warfare", Sultan said.
Terming India as an aggressor, he said that the coward enemy violated the territorial integrity of Pakistan under the pretext of a false flag operation in Pahalgam.
He said that the fascist regime led by Modi was pursuing Hindutva policies religiously to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra. Referring to BJP's dream of Akhandbarat (greater India) , the AJK president said that the Indian government's aggressive policies towards its neighbors vividly reflect its expansionist designs.
"After losing the war, the Modi government was being questioned by his own people", he said, adding that Indians were demanding resignation from Narendra Modi.
The function was hosted by Finance Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and attend ed by, Minister for Higher education Zafar Malik, Presidential Advisor Chaudhry Mehboob Advocate, Mayor Kotli Chaudhry Taj and several others. Meanwhile, the president Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of former Deputy Opposition Leader and former member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Mazhar (late) and Tariq Aziz (late).He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.
