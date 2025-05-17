Ceremony held in connection with 74th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) In connection with the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, a ceremony was held at the China Study Center University of Peshawar in collaboration with the Pakistan-China Friendship Association.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah who was the Chief Guest cut the cake. The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr Johar Ali, General Secretary of the Pakistan-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Director of China Study Center Dr Noor Sanauddin, faculty, students and individuals from various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest highlighted the deep rooted relationship between Pakistan and China. He said that during the recent escalation between Pakistan and India, China’s unwavering support demonstrated that it is a true and tested ally of Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of delegation exchanges and noted that people-to-people contacts would further enhance bilateral relations.