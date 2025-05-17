Ceremony Held In Connection With 74th Anniversary Of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) In connection with the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, a ceremony was held at the China Study Center University of Peshawar in collaboration with the Pakistan-China Friendship Association.
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah who was the Chief Guest cut the cake. The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr Johar Ali, General Secretary of the Pakistan-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Director of China Study Center Dr Noor Sanauddin, faculty, students and individuals from various sectors.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest highlighted the deep rooted relationship between Pakistan and China. He said that during the recent escalation between Pakistan and India, China’s unwavering support demonstrated that it is a true and tested ally of Pakistan.
He emphasized the importance of delegation exchanges and noted that people-to-people contacts would further enhance bilateral relations.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held in connection with 74th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations33 seconds ago
-
AJK President Barrister Sultan stress for tripartite talks by including Kashmiri leadership35 seconds ago
-
Armed forces' historic victory united the nation: Hafiz Naeem11 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Oglu calls on PA Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan31 minutes ago
-
Modern hospitality and tourism courses launched in 15 KP colleges: DG Commerce Education41 minutes ago
-
Ulema Express gratitude & admiration for Pakistan Army's Success in Operation "Banyanum Marsoos41 minutes ago
-
Five illegal arm holders held in successful operations41 minutes ago
-
04 drug dealers arrested, over 05 kg drugs recovered41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Turkiye relation has history of thousand years: Turkish CG51 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges adoption of Prophet’s Seerat for global peace1 hour ago
-
Malik Abrar praises information ministry promoting national narrative in war1 hour ago
-
Scorching heat tests citizens’ endurance1 hour ago