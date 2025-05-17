Pakistan’s victory result of national unity: Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan

said that Pakistan’s success is a moment of national pride and a testament to unity,

determination and strategic foresight.

Addressing the Izhar-e-Tashakur ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Saturday, he urged

the nation to remain committed to make progress and prosperity of the country.

“This is a victory that brings us pride but it also demands a pledge that we will not let arrogance

overcome us,” he said.

He stressed that the world is now turning its attention toward Pakistan, recognizing its emerging

strength, potential, and leadership in challenging times.

“Today, the global community wants to stand with Pakistan,” he stated. “The world now acknowledges our growing strength and the resilience of our people," he added.

Rana Mashhood highlighted the multi-dimensional nature of Pakistan’s ongoing struggle, one that

extends beyond military defence to technological and strategic arenas. He praised the youth for playing

a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s interests through innovation and cyber capabilities.

“Our armed forces fought one battle, and our youth fought another, using technology to disrupt adversarial systems,” he noted. “There is no match for the potential and talent of Pakistani youth.”

Reflecting on his outreach over the past year, Rana Mashhood shared his experiences of visiting communities across the country and witnessing an inspiring spirit of unity among people from all backgrounds.

“From every corner of the nation, I have seen a shared desire for Pakistan’s progress,” he said. “Whether they speak Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi, Sindhi, Saraiki, or any other language, every one wants to see the country move forward.”

He emphasized that this renewed unity has also reinforced the collective understanding of the importance of defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and borders.

“People now understand why protecting our borders is essential. This is not just a matter of territory — it is a matter of identity, dignity, and national survival.”

Rana Mashhood urged the youth to stay engaged, remain united, and contribute actively to the country’s development in all sectors, from economy and defence to science and innovation.

“Pakistan has done what many believed to be impossible by successfully

completing the IMF deal within a year. That is a remarkable national achievement,” he said.

On the occasion, addressing the ceremony, senior PML-N leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique declared Pakistan’s recent national achievement a great blessing from Allah ,The Almighty, stressing that no amount of gratitude would be enough for the success.

He noted that despite India’s larger population, military size, and technological advantage, particularly in the IT sector, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership responded with patience, strategic calculation, and proportional force.

He criticized Indian Prime Minister Modi for representing extremist ideology and claimed that India, with the support of its allies including Israel, sought to destabilize Pakistan. However, Pakistan, with its limited resources, not only defended itself effectively but also exposed its hidden strength to the world.

He said Pakistan avoided escalation despite having the capacity to inflict greater damage, acting responsibly on the global stage.

He praised the leadership of the armed forces, especially Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir,

and commended the Pakistan Air Force.

He extended congratulations to the armed forces, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government for their effective handling of the situation.