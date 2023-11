IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Attock Circle, Behlot, Wahadat Colony, Kala Khan, Dhirak Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Grand Hyatt.1, Orchard Scheme, Committee Chowk, City, Gwalmandi, VIP, Kashmir Road, AFIC, Mohanpura, Iqbal Road Feeders and Fuji Cement Plant. 1 Consumer Grid, From 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Q Project, DHQ, Bank Road. II, Adam G Road, Sir Syed Road, Khadam Hussain, CGH, Sarafa Bazar, Jhanda, Zafarul Haq Road, Arya Mohalla and surrounding areas.