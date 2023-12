IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wenesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wenesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Shikar Padian, T&T, Iqbal Road, Sohdran Road, Highway, Cherah, F-10, G-10/1, I-9/4 , Old Exchange, G-13/1, F-11/4, Shahpur, Dhala, Shahdara, Kotli Sattian, Balawara Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Kamalabad, Lakho, Raja Sultan, Faizabad, Shukrial, Al Noor Colony, Farooq Azam, Gulzar Quaid, Zafarul Haq, Dhok Khaba, Sarafa Bazar, Major Masood, Jinnah Road, Abu Bakar, Industrial, Quaidabad, People's Colony, Race Course, Radio Pak-I, Nust Road, Lakho Road, Mohanpura, New Milpur, 6th Road, T&T, PTCL Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kohala, Murt, Bank Road. , 502 Workshop, Qureshiabad, Chongi No. 22, Chahan, Dhok Ghazan, Zaraj, IST, Chowk Pindori, Lahtrar.I, Seep Abrar, Ghazan Khan, Gumti, Pind Jatla, Bhangali, Syed Kasran, Gagan Feeders, Attock Circle, Bohi.

Ghar, Ghazi Kohli, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed, Lala Zar, Sarai Kharboza, Shahullah Dutta, Hussainabad, Pathargarh, Musa, Haji Shah, Dilawarabad, Shakradra, Kachhari, Ghorghashti, Gagan, City, Mainwala, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh. Jang City, Kamrial, Khanda, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, Gul Muhammad, Bhandar, Amanpur, Salargah Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bahrpur, Line Park, Jamalwal, Kaler Kahar, Islamia Chowk, Adi, Doultala, Dhadyal Rural, Durgi. Rajgan, Bhikri, Bisharat, Darya Jalap, Dilwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Pachand, Dharabi, Jatla, Para Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, F-13 Garmala, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Akram Shaheed, Jakhar, M Riaz Shaheed, Dinah-1 Bakrala, Bhagwal, Chakkiam, New Sanghui, Chotala, Dinah. 4 City, Scheme. 1, Suhawah Kachhari, Mill Awan, KTM, Islampura Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Lahtrar, Crore, Balawara, Kotli Sattian, Jabi, Sajjad Shaheed, Microwave, Maritime, Khanda, Fateh Jang, Karima, Gul Mohammad, Sanghui, Chautala Feeders, T-2, 132/66KV Independent Grid Station and surrounding areas.