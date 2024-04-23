Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Alipur, Islamabad Club.I, Shahzad Town/Mahfooz Shaheed, Scheme.II, Filtration Plant, Bani Gala, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T ,Bhara Kho-I&II,NIH Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Top City, Mumtaz City, F-17/1&II, Nogzi, Kamalabad, National Market, Gulzar Quaid, Sector-IV, APHS Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Fuji Foundation, Mohera Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi board, Park View, Morgah Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Pran Feeder, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza.

, Sher Shah Suri Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bisharat, Bhawan, Kriyala, KSM-3 Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, GSO Circle, Nimbal, Tatta Pani, Sehansa, City II, Fatehpur, Chirohi, City .I, Nad, Khoi Ratta feeders and surrounding areas.

