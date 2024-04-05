IFA inspects 1291 food outlets, issues fines worth Rs 2.8 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Saddique on Friday sharing a monthly report of the authority said that the authority inspected 1291 food outlets and imposed fines of Rs 2.8 million on errant shopkeepers found flouting regulations.

Talking to APP, she said that with an unwavering commitment to quality assurance, the authority's latest report underscored its relentless pursuit of adherence to food safety standards across the Federal Capital.

On the directions of Director Food, Irfan Nawaz Memon, she accompanied by the Food Safety Teams (FSTs) inspected 1,291 establishments and sealed 16 outlets due to substandard food quality and inadequate arrangements, with legal actions initiated against three offenders, she said.

Additionally, She said a staggering total of 664 oral warnings and 446 written notices were issued, signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards violations. Responding promptly to citizens' concerns, the authority diligently addressed 14 complaints, ensuring accountability and responsiveness in its operations, Dr Tahira said.

She said that during the holy month of Ramazan, the IFA intensified its oversight, conducting thorough inspections at 360 points within Ramazan Bazaars.

Furthermore, in a bid to streamline operations and promote compliance, licenses were granted to 43 food establishments, bolstering the regulatory framework.

Highlighting its commitment to combating adulteration and excess, Dr Tahira said the IFA disposed of 6,500 kilograms of compromised food items, reaffirming its dedication to upholding stringent quality standards and protecting consumer welfare.

On the occasion, she appealed to the masses to cooperate with the food department in identifying illegal food production units that were operating in small houses to ensure public safety.

Notably, the authority imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt, and gutka, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.

Dr Tahira Saddique reiterated the IFA's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital.

She emphasized that strict action would be continued against those food outlets that were involved in selling adulterated or unhygienic food items. The safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the IFA and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, she warned.

/395