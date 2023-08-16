Open Menu

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Distributes Ownership Documents Of Plots To Families Of Police Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 10:13 PM

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributes ownership documents of plots to families of police martyrs

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has continued provision of plots to the families of police martyrs before 2017

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has continued provision of plots to the families of police martyrs before 2017.

In this sequence, families of 32 more martyrs of Sargodha police, Lodhran, Layyah, and Gujrat have been provided with plots.

During a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, here on Wednesday, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed ownership papers of plots to 15 families of Lodhran, 08 of Sargodha, 07 of Layyah, 02 of Gujarat.

Recently, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had provided plot ownership documents to 04 martyrs' families.

The IG Punjab said that with the support of good people, plots have been ensured for the families of more than 100 martyrs before 2017, while financial assistance is also being provided to the heirs of the martyrs for the construction of houses on these plots from the Punjab Police Endowment Fund.

Dr. Usman Anwar has announced to give certificates of appreciation to RPOs, DPOs who ensured the provision of plots to the families of police martyrs.

The IG Punjab expressed gratitude to private estate developers for their cooperation in providing plots to the families of martyrs.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, RPO DG Khan Capt (Retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan, RPO Multan Capt (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry, RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the function while other officers including DPOs of Sargodha, Gujarat, Lodhran and Layyah were also present in the function.

Related Topics

Multan Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gujrat Sargodha Lodhran Ghazi Hasan Khan 2017 From

Recent Stories

Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military per ..

Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military personnel

11 seconds ago
 KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journa ..

KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journalist murder

14 seconds ago
 Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control ri ..

Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control rising temperature, avert floods ..

3 minutes ago
 Public gatherings, meetings, processions banned fo ..

Public gatherings, meetings, processions banned for 7 days

3 minutes ago
 Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Infor ..

Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Information Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Elders' delegation from Kaan Mehtarzai calls on PM ..

Elders' delegation from Kaan Mehtarzai calls on PM

3 minutes ago
PMDC's council to discuss foreign graduates' conce ..

PMDC's council to discuss foreign graduates' concerns

3 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 25 in Dominican Republic explo ..

Death toll rises to 25 in Dominican Republic explosion

3 minutes ago
 One labourer killed in stone blasting incident

One labourer killed in stone blasting incident

17 minutes ago
 First lady for extensive awareness over timely dia ..

First lady for extensive awareness over timely diagnosis of breast cancer, remov ..

17 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer visits Center for Excellence in Molecul ..

SM Tanveer visits Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology

9 minutes ago
 Nine ACs transferred

Nine ACs transferred

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan