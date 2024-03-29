IG Says Security Of Foreign Nationals, Projects To Be Ensured At All Cost
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important message about the security of foreign investment and CPEC projects
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important message about the security of foreign investment and CPEC projects.
He said that after the democratic and political stability in the country, the Stock Exchange is at the highest level in history, foreign investment, international development projects have regained their momentum in Pakistan. The IG Punjab said that foreign investment and international development projects in Pakistan are the guarantee of the country's development, but our enemy is afraid of the political and economic stability of Pakistan and is trying to stop the journey of development through terrorism. He said that Pakistan's security departments have foiled the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements.
The IG Punjab said that the security of Chinese and foreign nationals working on investment projects including CPEC is our first responsibility. Special Protection Unit, Elite, Executive Police are providing full security to Chinese and foreign citizens on CPEC and other projects. He said that Special Protection Unit, Elite and Executive Police have a special role in the country's security and development, Punjab Police, together with the security agencies, will destroy the ambitions of the enemies of the country's development and terrorists. The IG Punjab said that the police force is actually contributing to the economic stability of the country wherever it is doing duty and every officer and official of Punjab Police will continue to play the role with hard work, sincerity and national spirit.
Recent Stories
44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours
Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful note
Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Biden in May
Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Programme
IGP inspects under-construction safe city building, Liaquat Bagh Service Center
President Biden writes letter to PM Shehbaz, expresses best wishes for newly ele ..
DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements
Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Programme5 minutes ago
-
IGP inspects under-construction safe city building, Liaquat Bagh Service Center5 minutes ago
-
President Biden writes letter to PM Shehbaz, expresses best wishes for newly elected govt29 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements26 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar34 minutes ago
-
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned40 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme40 minutes ago
-
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University40 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minister40 minutes ago
-
PM chairs meeting on measures against electricity theft, smuggling1 hour ago
-
IPM technology an opportunity to shift to bio-control regime for profitable cotton: Secretary agricu ..1 hour ago