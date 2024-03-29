Open Menu

IG Says Security Of Foreign Nationals, Projects To Be Ensured At All Cost

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM

IG says security of foreign nationals, projects to be ensured at all cost

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important message about the security of foreign investment and CPEC projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important message about the security of foreign investment and CPEC projects.

He said that after the democratic and political stability in the country, the Stock Exchange is at the highest level in history, foreign investment, international development projects have regained their momentum in Pakistan. The IG Punjab said that foreign investment and international development projects in Pakistan are the guarantee of the country's development, but our enemy is afraid of the political and economic stability of Pakistan and is trying to stop the journey of development through terrorism. He said that Pakistan's security departments have foiled the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements.

The IG Punjab said that the security of Chinese and foreign nationals working on investment projects including CPEC is our first responsibility. Special Protection Unit, Elite, Executive Police are providing full security to Chinese and foreign citizens on CPEC and other projects. He said that Special Protection Unit, Elite and Executive Police have a special role in the country's security and development, Punjab Police, together with the security agencies, will destroy the ambitions of the enemies of the country's development and terrorists. The IG Punjab said that the police force is actually contributing to the economic stability of the country wherever it is doing duty and every officer and official of Punjab Police will continue to play the role with hard work, sincerity and national spirit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Stock Exchange Punjab China CPEC

Recent Stories

44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours

44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful n ..

Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful note

5 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Bi ..

Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Biden in May

5 minutes ago
 Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Progra ..

Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Programme

5 minutes ago
 IGP inspects under-construction safe city building ..

IGP inspects under-construction safe city building, Liaquat Bagh Service Center

5 minutes ago
 President Biden writes letter to PM Shehbaz, expre ..

President Biden writes letter to PM Shehbaz, expresses best wishes for newly ele ..

29 minutes ago
DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arr ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements

26 minutes ago
 Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar

Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar

34 minutes ago
 One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturne ..

One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned

40 minutes ago
 US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as f ..

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise

40 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

40 minutes ago
 Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS Universi ..

Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan