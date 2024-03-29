IG says security of foreign nationals, projects to be ensured at all cost

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important message about the security of foreign investment and CPEC projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an important message about the security of foreign investment and CPEC projects.

He said that after the democratic and political stability in the country, the Stock Exchange is at the highest level in history, foreign investment, international development projects have regained their momentum in Pakistan. The IG Punjab said that foreign investment and international development projects in Pakistan are the guarantee of the country's development, but our enemy is afraid of the political and economic stability of Pakistan and is trying to stop the journey of development through terrorism. He said that Pakistan's security departments have foiled the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements.

The IG Punjab said that the security of Chinese and foreign nationals working on investment projects including CPEC is our first responsibility. Special Protection Unit, Elite, Executive Police are providing full security to Chinese and foreign citizens on CPEC and other projects. He said that Special Protection Unit, Elite and Executive Police have a special role in the country's security and development, Punjab Police, together with the security agencies, will destroy the ambitions of the enemies of the country's development and terrorists. The IG Punjab said that the police force is actually contributing to the economic stability of the country wherever it is doing duty and every officer and official of Punjab Police will continue to play the role with hard work, sincerity and national spirit.