IGP directs foolproof security arrangements in cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday said that steps should be taken for the security of cattle markets in all the districts of the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

IG Punjab directed the supervisory officers to take concrete steps to curb street crime, robbery and cattle theft in the vicinity of cattle markets and said that cattle markets should only be setup at those locations which have been sanctioned by provincial government and district administration.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that special measures be taken in other major cities including the provincial capital Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The IGP directed to set up check posts at important places in the cattle markets while proper arrangements should be made for parking spaces at appropriate distances from the cattle markets, he added.

He said that additional personnel should be deployed in the vicinity of the cattle markets to maintain the extra load of traffic and ensure smooth flow of traffic in all cases, adding that additional patrolling of PHP teams should be arranged for the protection of traders and passengers on the highways so that the people and traders, coming to the cattle markets for sacrificial animals do not face any difficulty or trouble.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the instructions issued by the Punjab government regarding the collection of sacrificial skins should be strictly enforced and no banned organization should be allowed to collect sacrificial skins even after changing the name, he maintained.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan ordered for effective monitoring of all banned organizations involved in illegal activities. He also stressed upon taking strict action against collection or selling of sacrificial animal hides by any proscribed organization. He issued these instructions to all supervisory officers of the province while presiding over a review meeting on Eid security arrangements here.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations in sensitive districts should be expedited.

