IGP Issues Orders For Provision Of Relief To Police Employees, Their Families

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of police employees is the first priority, and all possible relief will be provided to employees in professional and personal problems

He met the police employees at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. After listening to the requests submitted by the police employees and their families, the relief orders were issued.

IG Punjab forwarded the transfer request of Constable Muhammad Naseem of Lahore Police to Rawalpindi to DIG Establishment for necessary action. He directed DIG welfare to provide relief on the request of junior clerk Naeem Akhtar Khan for financial assistance. He directed the DIG Establishment One to take merit-based action on the promotion request of ASI Yousuf Ali of Chiniot Police.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed the AIG Admin and Security to take action on the transfer request of Muhammad Ramzan of Sargodha Training College to Chung College Lahore. IG Punjab directed DIG Welfare to provide relief on Langri Abdul Azeem's son's request for financial assistance. He instructed DIG Establishment-II to take action on the request of DSP Muhammad Yasin regarding his son recruitment. He directed DIG Welfare to provide relief on application for education expenses of Constable Tahir Yaqub's daughter. While on the promotion request of Head Constable Baqar Hussain, DSP Establishment Two was directed to provide relief.

The IG Punjab said that all officers should provide relief to the employees by taking immediate action on the sent requests.

