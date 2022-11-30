UrduPoint.com

IGP Sindh Chairs Meeting To Review Law And Order Situation

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 11:11 PM

IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review law and order situation

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the Karachi Police Office to review overall law and order situation in the city and issued further necessary instructions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the Karachi Police Office to review overall law and order situation in the city and issued further necessary instructions.

The meeting briefed on the importance and usefulness of body cameras for police officers and personnel.

During his briefing, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho said 768 body cameras were given at the disposal of Karachi Police and Traffic Police. 20,000 private CCTV cameras installed at various locations had been linked to the police system as part of the monitoring process. While all the police stations in the city were being monitored through e-tagging of CCTV cameras, the aim of which was to further improve the policing process.

Additional IGP Karachi said under the vision of IGP Sindh policing in Karachi was being modernized. Modern techniques were being introduced not only in operational but also in investigation matters.

Regarding security plan for local bodies election, IGP Sindh ordered to take all stakeholders in confidence by holding schedule meetings and taking their suggestions and consultations into consideration.

The IGP Sindh while covering the details of the security plan arranged on the occasion of the local bodies election gave instructions that in this regard all the stakeholders should be taken into confidence by holding a scheduled meeting.

Ghulam Nabi Memon, while reviewing the progress report of police actions and arrests against drug mafia, gutka/mawa, instructed that the ongoing operations against the elements involved in the sale, purchase of drugs, gutka/mawa, their operatives and patrons should be enhanced.

He said modern techniques should be adopted to ensure the arrest of accused involved in the killing of citizens during robbery. He asked the DIGPs that investigation officers in cases of murders during robberies, drug peddling, gutka/mawa shall not be transferred.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said the investigation officers should upload the case files and data of fugitive accused on the modern facility Police Stations Record Management System (PSRMS)/CRO in the police stations in a timely manner to make the record sorting process helpful and effective.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs of Special Branch and CIA, Deputy IGP- Admin, DIGP Zonal and other senior police officers.

