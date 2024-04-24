IGP Takes Notice Of Student's Rape
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 07:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident of the rape of a BSc student on the pretense of marriage in Muzaffargarh and directed the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer to submit a report on the incident.
He directed DPO Muzaffargarh to form a special team for immediate arrest of the accused. He directed that all aspects of the incident should be investigated and the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.
The IGP Punjab said that justice should be ensured to the victim student on priority basis.
