Open Menu

IGP Takes Notice Of Student's Rape

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 07:34 PM

IGP takes notice of student's rape

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident of the rape of a BSc student on the pretense of marriage in Muzaffargarh and directed the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer to submit a report on the incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident of the rape of a BSc student on the pretense of marriage in Muzaffargarh and directed the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer to submit a report on the incident.

He directed DPO Muzaffargarh to form a special team for immediate arrest of the accused. He directed that all aspects of the incident should be investigated and the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

The IGP Punjab said that justice should be ensured to the victim student on priority basis.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Student Marriage Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh All

Recent Stories

Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy ..

Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy at 'turning point'

55 seconds ago
 Onslaught of encroachments violating pedestrians r ..

Onslaught of encroachments violating pedestrians rights

6 minutes ago
 Italy fines Amazon over 'recurring' purchase optio ..

Italy fines Amazon over 'recurring' purchase option

2 minutes ago
 Top France court confirms ex-PM's conviction in fa ..

Top France court confirms ex-PM's conviction in fake jobs scandal

2 minutes ago
 Trainee assistant superintendents of police visit ..

Trainee assistant superintendents of police visit Central Police Office Lahore

2 minutes ago
 UBS chairman decries tighter capital rules

UBS chairman decries tighter capital rules

5 minutes ago
Israel says forces carrying out 'offensive action' ..

Israel says forces carrying out 'offensive action' in south Lebanon

2 minutes ago
 Mashal Yousafzai terms profound bond of friendship ..

Mashal Yousafzai terms profound bond of friendship between Pakistan-China as sou ..

2 minutes ago
 Boy drowned while escorting buffalo herd through r ..

Boy drowned while escorting buffalo herd through river Chenab

5 minutes ago
 Police foils smuggling attempt

Police foils smuggling attempt

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Anti-Polio ..

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Anti-Polio drive

2 minutes ago
 CM’s aide distributes allotment letters among ow ..

CM’s aide distributes allotment letters among owners of Hayatabad flats

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan