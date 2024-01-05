Open Menu

IGP Visits Police Museum Showcasing 1843 Policing History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, toured the "Sindh Police Museum," located at the Police Headquarters District South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, toured the "Sindh Police Museum," located at the Police Headquarters District South.

This unique establishment portrays the comprehensive evolution of policing from its inception in 1843 until the present day.

During the visit, IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja received an extensive presentation from Saud Mirza, the former Inspector General and museum curator.

The museum's focal point is the emergence of Sindh Police in 1843 under Sir Charles Napier's model, which revolutionized policing by dissociating it from the military and influencing similar formations across British India.

Initially comprising 2400 personnel and overseeing Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shikarpur districts, Sindh Police was structured into Mounted Police, Urban Police, and Rural Police divisions. The pivotal role of Captain Marston, serving as the Commandant for 21 years, solidified the force as one of the most dedicated and active in the subcontinent.

Saud Mirza underscored the museum's significance and goals, sharing its inception process, which began around 2011/2012, focusing on collecting historical police records, images, and artefacts. The museum's treasures include numerous ancient files, weapons, books, and newspaper cuttings, not just chronicling Sindh Police's activities but also preserving the police force's valuable heritage.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja commended the museum as Pakistan's pioneering police museum, stressing its importance. He advocated for collaboration with other provinces to enhance the collection and encouraged educational institutions to send students for research and educational purposes.

During his tour, IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja paid tribute to the martyrs of Sindh Police, acknowledging their contributions to the force's legacy. The event was attended by DIGP Headquarters, DIGP South, and various senior officers.

More Stories From Pakistan