IGP visits PSCA on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, other officers were accompanied by IGP.

Dr. Usman Anwar cut the eid cake with the staff and officers of the PSCA.

IGP and PSCA Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan congratulated the police communication officers and staff on Eid.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the spirit and duty of the personnel on duty was appreciable, salutations to every jawan of the force who sacrificed their happiness for the happiness of others.

He further said that the scope of Safe Cities Authority was being extended to Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities.

He said that mini safe cities projects would also be started very soon, adding that Safe Cities staff and police communication officers were engaged in making the city safe.

PSCA MD said that 24-hour surveillance was underway with safe cities cameras installed throughout the city and appreciated the commitment of the officers celebrating Eid away from their loved ones.