IGP visits Sargodha, chairs meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday visited district Sargodha.

According to Police Spokesman, on the arrival of the IGP at Zakaullah Shaheed Police line, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui along with DPOs of four districts warmly welcomed him. The IG Punjab was saluted on his arrival at the police line.

The IG Punjab laid floral wreaths on the memorial of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presided over a meeting at Police Line Sargodha. RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, DPO Khushab Shaista Nadeem, DPO Mianwali Matiullah Khan, DPO Bhakkar Muhammad Naveed, SPPTS Dr. Anam Faryal Afzal, SP Patrolling Akhtar Joyia, SP Special Branch Malik Usman, SPCTD, Circle Officers of Region, SHOs and officers and personnel of all units of Punjab Police participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the IG Police said that by taking historic steps for the welfare of the officers and personnel of the Punjab Police, the long-standing problems have been resolved, in which departmental promotion has been given top priority.

He said that more than 31,000 promotions have been given across Punjab apart from this, 1,980 cases have been settled by solving the problems of the heirs of martyrs.

The IGP said that while acknowledging the bravery of the police personnel who were injured in police encounters, they have been given the status of 'Ghazi' and provided necessary treatment and privileges, while more than 2500 children of police officers and personnel have been got treated as well, he added.

Dr Usman Anwar said that a new series of promotions is being started in the police while the PHP Special Branch and training schools are also being upgraded.

He directed the police officers and personnel to perform their duties with honesty and determination so that the crimes and criminals could be eliminated.

Earlier, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said, The enthusiasm and passion of the police is due to your practical and historical initiatives."He said, "I would like to assure the IG Police Punjab that the police of Sargodha region is engaged in prevention of crimes and establishment of law and order by using all available resources and it is making all out efforts to protect the life and property of the people."At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab met with police personnel and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate solution, Spokesman Sargodha Region Police added.