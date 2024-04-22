IHC Adjourns Hearing On Pervaiz Elahi's Shifting Case Till May 2
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 2, in a petition seeking shifting of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi from Adiala Jail and provision of medical facilities to him
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Qaisra Elahi, the wife of Pervaiz Elahi.
The lawyer requested the court to issue orders for the house arrest of Pervaiz Elahi.
The court asked that how it could interfere in such matter.
The court asked whether the petitioner has filed a request to the home department of the Punjab.
The lawyer requested the court to keep the plea pending and said that they would file a request to the said forum.
