IHC directs HR Ministry to submit docs of special teachers' promotions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought documents from Ministry of Human Rights in a case seeking implementation of court orders for the promotion of special teachers.

The court expressed serious concern over non implementation of its directive even after passing one and half years and asked the respondents to show the documents if the orders were complied.

Deputy Director Ministry of Human Rights said that he had no documents in hand.

Justice Aamer Farooq scolding the official hinted to summon secretary of the ministry in person to apprise the court.

The court instructed the representative of the ministry of produce the relevant documents on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the court had sent the matter to the human rights ministry regarding promotions of special teachers and instructed to take decision on it within four weeks.