Open Menu

Police Recover 45 Phones Via E-gadget App; 39 Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Police recover 45 phones via E-gadget App; 39 arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The police recovered 45 stolen mobile phones using the E-Gadget Application

within the last two weeks and returned them to their owners.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday, the E-Gadget app has been introduced to track

and recover stolen mobile phones efficiently.

The recovered phones, belonging to various

brands, were traced and seized from thieves during ongoing investigations.

He urged all mobile phone buyers to verify the IMEI number of any device through

the E-Gadget app before purchasing, to ensure the phone is not stolen or illegally obtained.

Meanwhile, in a separate crackdown, police arrested 39 offenders, including 22 proclaimed

offenders and 17 target offenders, in the district.

Recent Stories

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

1 minute ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

2 minutes ago
 UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

12 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

12 minutes ago
 Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

42 minutes ago
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

1 hour ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

1 hour ago
 Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recove ..

Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery

1 hour ago
 Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says ..

Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Isla ..

Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by ..

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan