Police recover 45 phones via E-gadget App; 39 arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The police recovered 45 stolen mobile phones using the E-Gadget Application

within the last two weeks and returned them to their owners.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday, the E-Gadget app has been introduced to track

and recover stolen mobile phones efficiently.

The recovered phones, belonging to various

brands, were traced and seized from thieves during ongoing investigations.

He urged all mobile phone buyers to verify the IMEI number of any device through

the E-Gadget app before purchasing, to ensure the phone is not stolen or illegally obtained.

Meanwhile, in a separate crackdown, police arrested 39 offenders, including 22 proclaimed

offenders and 17 target offenders, in the district.