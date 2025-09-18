Police Recover 45 Phones Via E-gadget App; 39 Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The police recovered 45 stolen mobile phones using the E-Gadget Application
within the last two weeks and returned them to their owners.
A police spokesperson said on Thursday, the E-Gadget app has been introduced to track
and recover stolen mobile phones efficiently.
The recovered phones, belonging to various
brands, were traced and seized from thieves during ongoing investigations.
He urged all mobile phone buyers to verify the IMEI number of any device through
the E-Gadget app before purchasing, to ensure the phone is not stolen or illegally obtained.
Meanwhile, in a separate crackdown, police arrested 39 offenders, including 22 proclaimed
offenders and 17 target offenders, in the district.
Recent Stories
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman1 minute ago
-
Man guns down brother2 minutes ago
-
Police recover 45 phones via E-gadget App; 39 arrested2 minutes ago
-
PHP seized 22 vehicles,drivers arrested12 minutes ago
-
Interior minister lauds security forces for successful operation against Indian-Sponsored terrorists ..12 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s Mobile Medical Team Holds Relief Camp12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison12 minutes ago
-
CM Pb Maryam Nawaz Sharif taking exemplary steps for public welfare,province’s development:12 minutes ago
-
28 power pilferers held12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact12 minutes ago
-
AST treats over 15,000 flood victims22 minutes ago
-
Expert warns of growing health risks from floodwaters, calls for precautionary awareness on Malaria, ..22 minutes ago