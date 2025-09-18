Man Guns Down Brother
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM
HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A man namely Abid on Thursday killed his brother by opening indiscriminate firing over domestic issue in Village, Kalu Khurd.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the body had been identified as Saleem 52 years old, adding Saleem’s daughter received serious injuries in the incident.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), he added.
The spokesman said the accused managed to flee successfully from the crime scene.
APP/ifr/378
Recent Stories
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman1 minute ago
-
Man guns down brother2 minutes ago
-
Police recover 45 phones via E-gadget App; 39 arrested2 minutes ago
-
PHP seized 22 vehicles,drivers arrested11 minutes ago
-
Interior minister lauds security forces for successful operation against Indian-Sponsored terrorists ..11 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s Mobile Medical Team Holds Relief Camp12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison12 minutes ago
-
CM Pb Maryam Nawaz Sharif taking exemplary steps for public welfare,province’s development:12 minutes ago
-
28 power pilferers held12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact12 minutes ago
-
AST treats over 15,000 flood victims21 minutes ago
-
Expert warns of growing health risks from floodwaters, calls for precautionary awareness on Malaria, ..22 minutes ago