Man Guns Down Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Man guns down brother

HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A man namely Abid on Thursday killed his brother by opening indiscriminate firing over domestic issue in Village, Kalu Khurd.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the body had been identified as Saleem 52 years old, adding Saleem’s daughter received serious injuries in the incident.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), he added.

The spokesman said the accused managed to flee successfully from the crime scene.

APP/ifr/378

