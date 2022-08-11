UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Stay Order Against PAC's Recommendations About Ex-chairman NAB

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order against the recommendation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to remove Justice (R) Javed Iqbal from the chairmanship of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED).

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by CoIED head and former chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal against the recommendation of PAC following a complaint of Tayyaba Gull for alleged harassment.

Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mehmood informed the court that an inquiry commission had been set up into the matter.

The court noted that the petitioner had challenged only the process of PAC.

Director General NAB Lahore pleaded that the PAC had summoned them again. Former chairman NAB's lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that the PAC was viewing the matters other than the accounts.

During hearing, the PAC's lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case till next date. At this, the bench instructed the two sides to give arguments on next hearing. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till third week of September.

The court also served notices to respondents on petition filed by Tayyaba Gull seeking to become a party in the case.

