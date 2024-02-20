IHC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrant Against DC ICT
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 09:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrant against Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Irfan Nawaz Memon on non-appearance in contempt of court case in a matter pertaining to the MPO orders for PTI’s leader Shehryar Khan Afridi.
The court directed the secretary of interior and DG Passport to place the name of exit control list (ECL), so he couldn’t flee abroad.
The court said that the deputy commissioner has apparently committed contempt of court as he didn’t appear even after the dismissal of his request for exemption from attendance. The court said that the DC should explain that why not a legal action should be taken against him for hindering the justice process.
It further directed the inspector generals of four provinces to produce Irfan Memon before the court after arresting him.
The court instructed the IGP Islamabad to execute the arrest warrants with the assistance of the police of other provinces. It also directed the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest the accused if he was found at any airport, seaport or any border crossing.
Justice Babar Sattar heard the contempt of court case against the deputy commissioner ICT wherein Prosecutor Qaiser Imam, SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar and SP Farooq Buttar.
Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon didn’t appear before the court and filed a request through his lawyer for exemption from attendance. The lawyer said that his client was unable to appear that day as he was departing to perform Umrah and currently he was in Khairpur. The court rejected the application for exemption and issued arrest warrants against Mr. Memon.
