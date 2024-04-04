IHC Orders To Remove Shireen Mazari From ECL
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the authorities to remove the name of former minister Shireen Mazari from the exit control list and dispose of the case.
IHC’s Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the petitioner of Shireen Mazari.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood said that it had already recommended deleting the name of the petitioner from the fly list in March.
The prosecutor said that Ms. Mazari was not an accused in a case pertaining 190 million Pounds’ scam. The court issued directives for the removal of Mazari’s name from ECL and disposed of the case.
