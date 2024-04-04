Open Menu

IHC Orders To Remove Shireen Mazari From ECL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

IHC orders to remove Shireen Mazari from ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the authorities to remove the name of former minister Shireen Mazari from the exit control list and dispose of the case.

IHC’s Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the petitioner of Shireen Mazari.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood said that it had already recommended deleting the name of the petitioner from the fly list in March.

The prosecutor said that Ms. Mazari was not an accused in a case pertaining 190 million Pounds’ scam. The court issued directives for the removal of Mazari’s name from ECL and disposed of the case.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Exit Control List March Islamabad High Court From Million Court

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

22 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

42 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

46 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan