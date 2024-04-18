Open Menu

IHC Reinstates Bushra Bibi’s Plea For Shifting To Adaila Jail

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 06:27 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reinstated the plea of Bushra Bibi for shifting her to the Adaila Jail from Banigala, which was dismissed by the court earlier due to non-compliance by the defence.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reinstated the plea of Bushra Bibi for shifting her to the Adaila Jail from Banigala, which was dismissed by the court earlier due to non-compliance by the defence.

Justice Miangul Aurangzaib, who heard the plea of Bushra Bibi to reinstate the application, sought the detailed arguments on the case on April 22.

