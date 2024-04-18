IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reinstated the plea of Bushra Bibi for shifting her to the Adaila Jail from Banigala, which was dismissed by the court earlier due to non-compliance by the defence

Justice Miangul Aurangzaib, who heard the plea of Bushra Bibi to reinstate the application, sought the detailed arguments on the case on April 22.