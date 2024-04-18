IHC Reinstates Bushra Bibi’s Plea For Shifting To Adaila Jail
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 06:27 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reinstated the plea of Bushra Bibi for shifting her to the Adaila Jail from Banigala, which was dismissed by the court earlier due to non-compliance by the defence
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reinstated the plea of Bushra Bibi for shifting her to the Adaila Jail from Banigala, which was dismissed by the court earlier due to non-compliance by the defence.
Justice Miangul Aurangzaib, who heard the plea of Bushra Bibi to reinstate the application, sought the detailed arguments on the case on April 22.
Recent Stories
Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..
Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack
Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch counterpart in Netherlands
Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel French diplomats
Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO
Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations
Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s boo ..
Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates
Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q1
China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds 60 bln USD
Harmful ketchup producing factory seized
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations5 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s book on 21 April5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates5 minutes ago
-
Harmful ketchup producing factory seized18 minutes ago
-
Ch Shafay visits Directorate of Consumer Protection Council17 minutes ago
-
Will personally monitor Saudi investment projects; no laxity to be tolerated: PM18 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident in Bahawalnagar18 minutes ago
-
Mushahid launches Pakistan’s first think tank on Africa23 minutes ago
-
'PBM committed to empower women by providing skills'23 minutes ago
-
Dera police claim to arrest drug peddler20 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate session on Monday20 minutes ago
-
Flour dealer arrested for profiteering, heavy penalties imposed20 minutes ago