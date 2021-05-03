IHC seeks assistance regarding its jurisdiction in Imran Farooq murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought assistance from lawyers on accused appeals in MQM's leader Imran Farooq murder case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the appeals filed by the three accused including Mohsin Ali, Moazam Ali and Khalid Shamim named in murder case.

The bench asked the accused lawyer to assist the court regarding its jurisdiction as the murder incident was taken place in Britain and accused were announced sentence here. The court adjourned hearing till May 27.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned hearing on Barrister Fahad murder case till May 20, without further proceeding due to the leave of judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.