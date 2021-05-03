UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Assistance Regarding Its Jurisdiction In Imran Farooq Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

IHC seeks assistance regarding its jurisdiction in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought assistance from lawyers on accused appeals in MQM's leader Imran Farooq murder case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the appeals filed by the three accused including Mohsin Ali, Moazam Ali and Khalid Shamim named in murder case.

The bench asked the accused lawyer to assist the court regarding its jurisdiction as the murder incident was taken place in Britain and accused were announced sentence here. The court adjourned hearing till May 27.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned hearing on Barrister Fahad murder case till May 20, without further proceeding due to the leave of judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Chief Justice MQM Lawyers Imran Farooq May Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Vatican Museums Reopen for 3rd Time During COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

AIOU to dispatch matric books before Eid ul Fitr

1 minute ago

UK hosts first in-person G7 foreign ministers' mee ..

1 minute ago

IPL match postponed after two players positive for ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 3 May 2021

1 minute ago

Slovenia journalists call for donations to fund ne ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.