Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 09:25 PM

The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought the case record of the dismissal of Raziq Sanjarni as the Managing Director of Saindak Metals Limited (SML)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought the case record of the dismissal of Raziq Sanjarni as the Managing Director of Saindak Metals Limited (SML).

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq, who heard the plea of Raziq Sanjrani, asked whether legal procedures were adhered to in the removal process.

The government lawyer stated that Raziq Sanjrani was removed from the post with the prime minister's approval.

Directing the petitioner to do amendments in his application and make the relevant company to be a party, the court adjourned the hearing till January 17.

