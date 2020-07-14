UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Comments From Respondents On Appeal In Imran Faooq Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

IHC seeks comments from respondents on appeal in Imran Faooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents on an appeal filed by an accused Khalid Shamim challenging his sentence in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)'s leader Imran Farooq murder case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on appeal of Shamim against the decision of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC).

The petitioner had stated in his plea that the trial court had not completed legal formalities in announcing its decision in murder case.

He prayed the court to turned down the decision dated June 18, 2020.

After listening arguments from the petitioner, the court served notices to respondents and sought reply from them till next date.

It may be mentioned here that an ATC had announced imprisonment sentence with Rs2 lac fine to accused Khalid Shamim in its judgment in Imran Farooq murder case.

The accused had challenged the decision before IHC's division bench.

