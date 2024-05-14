New Library In Islamabad To Be Constructed As Per International Standard: CDA Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa Tuesday said that the new library will be constructed in the Federal capital as per the international standards, with provision for e-library as well.
Muhammad Ali said this while chairing a meeting of the Islamabad Development Working Party which was attended by representatives from various government departments.The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Interior, Planning Commission, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), CDA, Islamabad Police, Local Government, Rural Development, and other organizations.
During the meeting, a total of 24 development projects were presented, comprising 17 projects from the Local Government, four from Islamabad Police, two from the Agriculture Department, and one from the libraries Department.
Muhammad Ali directed that all the projects should be shifted to Geographic Information System (GIS).
Furthermore, the CDA chief instructed that committees consisting of residents should be formed in the areas where the development projects are required.
Muhammad Ali directed that a thorough environmental assessment should be conducted for all projects, and a component of planting up to two percent of trees should be included in each project.
