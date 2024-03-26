IHC Seeks Interior Reply Pertaining Ban On "X"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a reply from the interior ministry regarding the plea concerning the ban on the social media platform "X," formerly known as Twitter, in Pakistan.
Chief Justice Amer Farooq heard the plea of a citizen regarding the ban on Tuesday.
During the hearing, CJ remarked that genuine reasons were crucial to impose a ban on the social media application as X was a platform to express opinions.
He added that this petition represented many citizens who used the platform X, and the situation might be different if the country faced state or national security challenges.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) counsel submitted a confidential letter to the court, citing that "X" was banned due to this letter.
The PTA Counsel argued that PTA was bound to follow the directives, and now it was the responsibility of the interior ministry to submit the reply.
The court sought the interior's reply and adjourned the hearing.
