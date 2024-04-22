Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices To Respondents On Removal Of DG PSB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in petition against the removal of director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) from his post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in petition against the removal of director general Pakistan sports board (PSB) from his post.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case against the termination of Shoaib Khoso as DG PSB.

The petitioner’s lawyer claimed that his client was removed from the post after he refused to obey the illegal instructions and a junior officer has been posted against the slot.

The lawyer said that the DG PSB was appointed under PSB Ordinance 1962 with the approval of prime minister.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till April 30.

The petition has named secretary establishment, secretary ministry of inter provincial coordination and others in the case.

