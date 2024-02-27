IHC Withdraws Show-cause Notice To DC Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 10:41 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday withdrew the show-cause notice issued to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon for non-appearance in the contempt of court case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday withdrew the show-cause notice issued to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon for non-appearance in the contempt of court case.
IHC's Justice Babar Sattar heard the miscellaneous application of DC Islamabad pertaining to the contempt of court case. Irfan Nawaz Memon appeared before the court along with his lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi.
On the court's directive, the DC submitted his response to the show cause, requesting for the withdrawal of the notice.The court accepted this request.
Irfan Memon then sought exemption from attendance on March 1, citing his scheduled tour to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.
Justice Babar Sattar rejected the DC's request, observing that the court would pronounce the reserved verdict on March 1 and the accuser was expected to be present in the court on that day.
He ruled that the accuser could leave for abroad after the verdict's pronouncement.
It may be mentioned that the decision of the contempt of court case is reserved for the issuance of a Maintenance of Public Order against Shehryar Afridi, which will be pronounced on March 1.
Recent Stories
Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU
National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 52 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU2 minutes ago
-
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy rains2 minutes ago
-
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado2 minutes ago
-
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD7 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment9 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workplace' held9 minutes ago
-
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur5 minutes ago
-
Arrangements discussed to deliver free ration to deserving families under Ramazan package5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter5 minutes ago
-
Rs 50.8m issued for health welfare of Punjab police personnel5 minutes ago